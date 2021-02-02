Me on NOVA Again!

While I have been in mask-making land for a while (over 4000 sold last year!), in more normal times I make my living as a professional mad scientist.

In that capacity, several years ago, I appeared in a NOVA special on PBS called "Hunting the Elements". It was fun. More recently the producers came back with a plan for a sequel, called "Beyond the Elements", and I am very pleased to say that the first episode "Reactions" will be airing nationwide on PBS tomorrow evening (February 3rd, 2021)!

UPDATE: the show is now live for streaming!

https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/video/beyond-the-elements-reactions/

My segment starts at 3 minutes in and includes the bacon lance!

The first Elements show was loosly inspired by my book The Elements, and this sequel is similarly inspired by the sequels to that book, Molecules and Reactions. (All of them available from any bookseller, or autographed copies from me at https://home.theodoregray.com/printed-products ) The producer, you see, is a fan of my books, which you will be too if you read one!